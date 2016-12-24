UBL, Mastercard launch 50pc cashback campaign

Karachi

UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016,has launched the 50% cashback campaign in collaboration with MasterCard and MCR Private Limited. MCR manages world renowned food brands Pizza Hut and Burger King in Pakistan.With this offer, customers can avail up to 50% cashback on their UBL Masterpass QR transaction done on any Pizza Hut and Burger King outlets across the country.

When ready to checkout, customers ‘simply scan to pay’ by accessing the Masterpass QR functionality on their UBL Omni mobile app and scanning the QR code displayed at the merchant’s checkout counter. This provides customer with fast, secure and convenient payment experience on UBL Omni mobile app.

Mr. Muhammad Zaman, Head Digital Banking, UBL said on the occasion “UBL has been the leading financial institution offering innovative products and services in the space of digital payments. This new service will go a long way in further changing the payment landscape in Pakistan. We are delighted to team up with world’s leading brands MasterCard, Pizza Hut and Burger King to facilitate customers with this new service.”

Mr. Aurangzaib Khan, Country Head – Pakistan & Afghanistan, Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard we constantly strive to provide consumers with better and more rewarding ways to pay, and this new campaign launched in collaboration with UBL and MCR is a further step in our efforts to bring the benefits of digital payment technology to a broader segment of merchants and consumers. Since its launch in the country earlier this year, Masterpass QR has transformed the way people pay for services, providing consumers across Pakistan with a simple and secure payment method that allows them to complete transactions in mere seconds. The cashback campaign provides an added incentive for consumers to pay with Masterpass QR, thereby further expanding the reach of digital payments in the country.”

Mr. Zafar Shakir, Chief Commercial Officer, MCR Private Limited, said: “Pizza Hut and Burger King are world renowned brands not just for quality; Product innovation has also been a key element of our success. And now with a cutting edge payment methodology ‘UBL Masterpass QR’, we have maintained that tradition. We will continue to excite customers with leading innovations and incentives so that they embrace our hospitality with Joy and distinction!”.—Agencies