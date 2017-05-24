UBL launches branch of future

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, inaugurated its first ‘Branch of the Future’ in Karachi. Consistent with the Bank’s Progressive and Innovative brand attributes, this spacious facility is uniquely futuristic in its offering, providing customers with state-of-the-art facilities enclosed within a cutting-edge modern design.

The branch was inaugurated by Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez, OBE HPk, Chairman Board of Directors UBL and Bestway Group UK. Also present at the event were Mr. Zameer Mohammed Choudrey, CBE FCA, Director UBL, Mr. Wajahat Husain, President & CEO UBL, Ms. Sima Kamil, Deputy CEO UBL and senior executives of the Bank. Withcash and cheque deposit machines, Internet bankingand spread-out teller counters which afford more privacy, this branch offers technology-enabled financial convenience and enhanced customer service.

Its digital notice board and display of regulatory information further augment its paperless and interactive outlook.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Wajahat Husain, President & CEO UBL said “UBL believes in putting the customer at the heart of everything it does. In an increasingly competitive industry, this customer-centric approach, and dedication to enhancing customer experience is what sets it apart from the competition.

By initiating operations of this branch in pilot form, UBL intends to test and ensure a seamless experience for the customer.

After the successful launch of this pilot branch, the Bank plans to expand these branches nationally”.