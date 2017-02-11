UBL hosts country’s leading social media bloggers

Karachi

UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, maintains an extensive social media presence. With over 1.5 Million Facebook fans, UBL ranks No. 14 among the world’s top Facebook pages for banks. Leveraging its popularity on digital media, UBL recently hosted some of the country’s top bloggers and social media writers for a tour of its newly inaugurated Head Office.

During the visit, the bloggers were shown the different floors of the skyscraper and were briefed on its modern architecture. The event concluded with a presentation on the building, followed by high-tea in UBL’s very own cafeteria on the 18th floor, with breathtaking views of the city.

The bloggers seemed visibly impressed with the skyscraper. Post-visit, one online publication headlined that UBL’s new Head Office is a ‘spectacle for Karachi’s skyline’. Another wrote, ‘the UBL Head Office is a futuristic symbol in the skyline of Karachi’. A third publication called it…’awesome’.

The UBL Head Office is a beacon of the Bank’s ‘Progressive’ and ‘Innovative’ brand attributes and a dynamic symbol of the transformation that the Bank has undergone in the last 14 years. Located on I. I. Chundrigar Road, in the heart of Karachi’s vibrant financial district, the 22-storey skyscraper rises 300 feet in the sky, features state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology. The 200 feet tall atrium of this building is the tallest of its kind in Pakistan and its unique advanced facade lighting illuminates the city skyline at night, further highlighting Karachi’s identity as ‘The City of Lights’.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ali Habib, Head of Corporate Affairs & Marketing, UBL said, “UBL has always prided itself in staying ahead of the trends which is yet another attribute personified by this architectural masterpiece.” He added, “This skyscraper stands tall as a physical embodiment of our role as leaders in the financial services sector of Pakistan.”—PR