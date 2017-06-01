UBL Funds launches 6 more investment centres across country

Islamabad

UBL Fund Managers Limited (UBL Funds) is all set to launch 6 new investment centers all across Pakistan during May and June 2017.

Aiming to increase its reach and customer base, the investment centers would be inaugurated in Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Gujranwala, along with a relocation in Hyderabad, a press statement Wednesday said.

In addition to these, investment centers in Faisalabad and Islamabad will be added to the portfolio exclusively for investors of Al-Ameen Funds- UBL Fund Managers Islamic product portfolio.

These investment centers aim to provide convenience and ease of access to potential investors and would further contribute to the growth of the Mutual Funds industry in Pakistan, it added. With the launch of its new investment centers, UBL Funds would have a total of 16 branches nationwide while Al-Ameen would have six.

UBL Funds’ existing investment centers are in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Abbottabad.

Simultaneously, there are also alternative distribution channels based in Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sukkur, Wah Cantt, Attock, and myriad of other cities, the statement added.—APP