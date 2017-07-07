UBL Funds announces launch of Al-Ameen Islamic Active Allocation Plan–IX

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

UBL Fund Managers Limited (UBL Funds) announced the launch of the Al-Ameen Islamic Active Allocation Plan–IX, under the Al-Ameen Islamic Financial Planning Fund – II. This Plan is now open for subscription.

The announcement of the launch was made after the Record-Breaking closing of their eighth tranche of the Islamic Active Allocation Series, the Al-Ameen Islamic Active Allocation Plan-VIII, with a closing IPO of over Pkr.5.3 billion – making it the most successful Islamic Active Allocation Plan in the country to date*.

The investment policy of Al-Ameen Islamic Active Allocation Plan-IX (AIActAP-IX) is approved by Shariah Advisors Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem and Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan. The plan actively allocates investments between Islamic equity and Islamic income/money market mutual funds, based on the Investment Committee’s research-backed outlook on these asset classes, with an aim to achieve potentially high returns.