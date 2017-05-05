UBL to facilitate small farmers in Punjab

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

UBL has joined hands with The Government of Punjab for the provision of subsidized loans to small farmers under Government of Punjab’s ‘Empowerment of Kissan Through Digital & Financial Inclusion’ Facility.

A signing ceremony was held on 20 April 2017 at the Minister’s Block, Government of Punjab Secretariat, Lahore to mark the occasion.

The participants at the signing ceremony included Ms. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Finance Minister, Govt. of Punjab, Mr. Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture, Agri. Department, Govt. of Punjab, Mr. Kamran Bakshi, Additional Director SBP Agri-Credit & Microfinance Department, Mr. Zia Ijaz, Group Executive, Retail Bank UBL and Mr. Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal, Head Rural Bank (UBL).