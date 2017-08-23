UBL to establish digital design lab in collaboration with IBM

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

United Bank Limited (UBL) has selected IBM to support its digital transformation journey by establishing a Digital Design Lab, the first of its kind in Pakistan, to weave a seamless digital banking experience into customers’ daily lives.

Located in Karachi, the Digital Design Lab will be based on the IBM Design Thinking framework, IBM’s approach to applying creative business solutions at the speed and scale modern enterprises require.

It also helps customers to place end users at the center of their innovation when addressing issues and developing solutions.

The lab will provide an environment for UBL’s interdisciplinary teams as well as its network of start-ups, fintechs, ecosystem partners, and academia to develop personalized and engaging digital customer experiences.

UBL is one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan and has more than 1,375 branches across Pakistan and 19 branches globally. UBL’s decision to collaborate with IBM to build a Digital Design Lab stems from its decision to contribute to Pakistan’s digital landscape by transforming its customer experience and reinventing its existing capabilities.