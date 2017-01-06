UBL celebrates inauguration of new Head Office

Karachi

UBL’s new Head Office was inaugurated on 19 December 2016. To celebrate this landmark achievement, the Bank hosted a grand dinner for its key stakeholders at the Mohatta Palace in Karachi. Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez, OBE, HPk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBL and Bestway Group UK was the Chief Guest at the evening.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain, ex-Governor-SBP, Muneer Kamal, Chairman – Pakistan Stock Exchange, Mr. Zameer Mo-hammed Choudrey, CBE, Director UBL, Mr. Wajahat Husain, President & CEO, UBL, members of UBL’s Board of Directors, senior bankers, diplomats and prominent personalities from leading business houses attended this event.

Speaking at the occasion, Wajahat Husain, President & CEO UBL said “Today is a momentous day for the UBL franchise and all its stakeholders who have been associated with it for the last 57 years. This building is a beacon of UBL’s ‘Progressive’ and ‘Innovative’ brand attributes. This modern building complex is a dynamic symbol of the transformation that UBL has undergone in the last 14 years.” PR