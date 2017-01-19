UBL among world top Facebook pages for banks

Karachi

The UBL Facebook page, already the top Facebook page for any bank in Pakistan with more than 1.5 million fans, has been ranked number 14 among the global ‘Top 100 Banks on Facebook.’ The ranking has been published by The Financial Brand, a digital publication focused on marketing and strategy concerning retail banks. As the only Pakistani Bank to feature on the list, this achievement of UBL, once again reaffirms UBL’s Progressive and Innovative brand attributes. Commenting on achieving the high ranking, Mr. Ali Habib, Head of Corporate Affairs & Marketing UBL said, “Inclusion in this global ranking, that includes some of the most prestigious global banks, is a matter of pride both for UBL and for Pakistan. As Pakistan’s Best Bank, UBL understands the significance of evolving technologies and platforms in the lives of its customers and this achievement has been made possible only with the support and encouragement of our customers and their appreciation of the brand.”—PR