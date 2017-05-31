UBL acknowledges performance of legendary Younus Khan

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, honored Younus Khan, legendary Pakistan Cricket player, at an impressive ceremony held on Monday, 29 May 2017 at the UBL Head Office. Younus Khan is also Captain of the UBL Cricket Team.

Mr. Wajahat Husain, President & CEO UBL paid a glowing tribute to Younus Khan, calling him an iconic figure of Pakistan sports.He spoke of his accomplishments in cricket, in particular his Captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team and his 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Also present at the occasion were former Pakistan cricket players Rashid Latif, Moin Khan, Mansoor Khan, Group Executive CIIBG and Member Board of Governors PCB and numerous other sports personalities.Younus Khan was also presented with a memento and a cheque as a token of appreciation by UBL. Speaking at the occasion, Younus Khan expressed his delight at the recognition and promised to continue serving Pakistan cricket and the country.

UBL has a rich tradition of being an advocate of sports, especially cricket, in Pakistan. This is manifested in UBL fielding one of the most acclaimed cricket teams in Pakistan’s domestic circuit. 32 UBL cricketers have gone on to play for the Pakistan Cricket Team. This representation includes six Pakistan Cricket Captains who have led the Pakistan Cricket Team to many victories.