UBG hopes PM Khaqan’s tenure to fully concentrate on improvement of economy

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The United Business Group, Wednesday, congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as Prime Minister and hoped that during his tenure he will fully concentrate on the improvement of economy to achieve the ultimate objectives of progress and prosperity across the country on top priority.

UBG Chairman and VP SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik, in a statement here said that business community believed that Abbasi would introduce new economic policies in consultation with private sector that was main stakeholder in the country’s economy. He expressed the optimism that during his tenure foreign investment would increase while country’s economic relations with outer world in general and regional countries in particular would further strengthen.

He also urged for policy initiatives for durable future economic trade relations among SAARC member countries, especially between India and Pakistan. He said that a stable and democratic government in Pakistan would steer the country away from economic crisis and defuse tension in the region, paving the way for progress and prosperity.

Iftikhar Malik urged leaders of all political parties to help strengthen the democratic system in the national interest by burying their political differences and said political stability was a key factor worldwide for economic development and for restoring confidence of foreign and local investors. He also stressed the government to proactively deal with the ongoing crises to avert industrial closures and resultant economic downturn.

He said the national economy of every country in the world is based on its export but unfortunately Pakistan’s export is declining with every passing day which he warned is not a good omen.

He said there is a need to devise a comprehensive strategy to promote the industry on commercial basis which will not only support the manufactures but also increase our export across the world. He said good working environment will enhance the capacity of our workers enabling them to compete internationally, he added.

Economic growth and fiscal rehabilitation are issues that should be achieved simultaneously,” said adding he hopes Abbasi will pursue radical economic reforms which can be attained only by “a long-term stable administration.

We hope newly elected Prime Minister will make every effort to accomplish economic revitalization and an escape from deflation, while steadily implementing growth strategies.