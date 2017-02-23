Uber partners with SEED OUT through auto rickshaw

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Uber has joined hands with SEED OUT to participate in creating extra income opportunities in Pakistan by providing 50 UberAuto rickshaws to breadwinners of low income families. The agreement was signed by GM Uber Pakistan, Safee Shah at an event in Lahore with Seed Out representatives present.

Seed Out is the first micro finance online crowdfunding platform and presents opportunities to donors across the globe for connecting to them to deserving candidates. The model of Seed Out addresses child education and health in addition to other social sectors.

“At Uber we are convinced that innovation and technology enables everyone to get around and makes cities better places to live, with a safe, affordable and reliable ride, at the push of a button with uberGO and uberAuto. We are proud of the great impact we have for riders, drivers and cities in Pakistan, taking very seriously our responsibility to contribute to the country and its citizens.