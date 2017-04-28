Uber launches ride-hailing service in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Observer Report

Ride-hailing service Uber will now operate in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, taking the total number of cities where the service is offered to four, said a press release issued by Uber. The Islamabad district government and management of Uber Pakistan met on Thursday to discuss safe, affordable and reliable transport for the residents, added the statement.

“As the infrastructure of Islamabad has rapidly urbanised, the demand for safe, reliable and affordable transport has grown,” said Uber Pakistan General Manager Safee Shah.

Shah added that Uber Pakistan aims at improving the load on the current transport infrastructure.

“We look forward to continue to work with government officials and other local entities on providing transport that would lead to less congestion and better cities,” elaborated Shah.

Uber Middle East and Africa Anthony Head Le Roux said that the newly launched ride-hailing service in Islamabad “will shape the future of urban mobility to benefit riders, driver-partners and the environment.”