UAF holds seminar to raise hepatitis awareness

Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday arranged a seminar on ‘Raising hepatitis awareness among school and college children’. The seminar was arranged by UAF Department of Bio Chemistry, Office of Research and Laboratory School and College System under Social Integration Program of the Higher Education Commission at the New Senate Hall.

UAF Principal Officer (Schools) Dr Khalilur Rehman chaired the event and said although the government was making efforts to create awareness yet it was also prime duty of the public to adopt precautionary measures to eradicate diseases.

Dr Ijaz Akthar from District Headquarters Hospital stressed the need to adopt healthy lifestyle and quality food. Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Dr Rizwan Ahmad, Dr Alvina Haseeb and Dr Nazish also spoke.—APP