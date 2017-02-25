UAF cotton breeders develop new germplasm

Faisalabad

Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that UAF cotton breeders had developed a new germplasm having more ginning turnout, good fiber quality traits, and tolerant to biotic and abiotic stresses. Apprising the PARB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Noorul Islam Khan on the research activities of the varsity in a meeting here, Dr Iqrar said the new variety had showed overwhelming performance and secured top position among non-Bt group in National Coordinated Varietal Trials (NCVT)-2015-16 in Punjab province, conducted by Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) at various research institutes/centers. He said that new variety was meant for mechanical picking that would enable growers to save handsome money for its manual picking. He said that aftermath the cotton failure during 2014-15, the UAF had dispatched its expert team in the province to investigate the reasons behind cotton collapse. Describing the cotton a mainstay of the rural economy.—APP