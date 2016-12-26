UAE’s Etisalat, Saudi’s Mobily discuss new alliance after ending management deal

Dubai

United Arab Emirates telecommunications conglomerate Etisalat said on Sunday that its management agreement with Saudi Arabian affiliate Mobily had expired and the companies were working on a new arrangement. Etisalat, which owns 27.4 percent of Mobily, helped to found the Saudi company more than a decade ago and has played a major role in its management. But Mobily has been hit by controversy in the last couple of years after it restated 27 months of earnings to March 31, 2015, citing accounting errors due to premature booking of revenue from a promotional campaign.

The restatement slashed Mobily’s total profits by 3.63 billion riyals ($968 million).

“Etisalat Group and Mobily are currently working on developing a service and technical support agreement which will take into consideration Mobily’s requirements for the coming period given the scale of its operations and customer base,” Etisalat said on Sunday. Etisalat added in a brief statement, “Etisalat Group and Mobily will continue to work closely and foster the relation between each other to enhance the shareholders’ value of both companies.” It did not elaborate.—Agencies