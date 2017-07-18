UAE makes substantial investment in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

UAE continues to make substantial investments in Pakistan helping shape the country’s vibrant economy. Among the seven GCC countries, the UAE is the largest investor in Pakistan with several key Emirati companies continuing to invest here.

This was stated by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bank Alfalah Limited, who visited Pakistan to bid farewell to the outgoing President & CEO Atif Bajwa, and welcomed his successor, Nauman Ansari to the Bank.

During his visit, Sheikh Nahayan who is also Minister for Culture, Youth and Social Development of the UAE, called on the Chief Minister, Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and discussed matters of mutual interest.