UAE lifts ban on poultry products’ import

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC), Tuesday, announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had lifted ban on import of poultry and poultry products from Pakistan. MoC made this announcement after receipt of formal communications of lifting of ban from the UAE.

The UAE annually imports more than $700 million of poultry products, a market from which Pakistan was barred for 8 years. Lifting of the ban will open this market for Pakistan exporters, who have made commendable technological progress in recent years.

According to the MoC, the UAE has granted permission to import day old chicks and hatching eggs form the companies which are certified for export ministry and possessing attached health certificates, permission to import poultry meat and its products from the slaughterhouses that are certified for export by the UAE per procedures followed in this regard and health certificate.

In this regard, Commerce Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan observed that Pakistan appreciated the lifting of ban on poultry by our longstanding trading partner and brotherly nation UAE. The Minister also appreciated the cooperation extended by Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan.

He lauded efforts by Pakistan Ambassador to UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Pakistan Department for Plant Protection and acknowledged Pakistan Poultry Association for their professional support during recent visit to Pakistan by UAE poultry inspectors.