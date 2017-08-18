UAE to fund $15m monthly to Gaza

Gaza City

The United Arab Emirates will provide $15 million a month to Gaza, a Palestinian politician said Thursday, as its rulers Hamas move closer to a UAE-based rival to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Mohammed Dahlan has been based in exile in the UAE since falling out with Abbas and being expelled from his Fatah movement.

“Fifteen million dollars will be pumped monthly from the beginning of next month to the Palestinian Joint Liability Committee in support of relief, humanitarian and development projects in the Gaza Strip to alleviate their suffering,” Samir Al-Mashharawi, an ally of Dahlan, said in a statement.

The committee was established in the wake of agreements made between Dahlan and Hamas in early July in Cairo. Hamas, considered a terrorist organisation by the United States, European Union and Israel.—AFP