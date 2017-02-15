UAE envoy to Kabul dies of wounds

Observer Report

Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Afghanistan has died of wounds sustained in a January 10 bombing in Kandahar that also killed five other UAE officials, state media said Wednesday.

Ambassador Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi had been leading a UAE delegation to the provincial governor’s office in Kandahar when the bomber struck, killing 12 people instantly. Both he and governor Humayun Azizi suffered serious burns.

The UAE’s official WAM news agency described the ambassador as a “martyr”.

The attack was one of a spate of bombings that hit three Afghan cities on January 10, killing 57 people.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for twin bombs that hit a parliamentary annexe in Kabul and a suicide bombing in Lashkar Gah, capital of restive Helmand province.