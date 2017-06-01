UAE Embassy distributes basic food supplies

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In continuation of the United Arab Emirates humanitarian assistance to Pakistan and its friendly people, the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation in collaboration with UAE Embassy in Islamabad has begun distributing food assistance to poor and needy families in Pakistan, as part of its annual Ramadan Ration Programme.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the foundation will provide food aid to the underprivileged, orphans, widows, disabled and needy people all over the Pakistan

This comes as part of the efforts of the UAE under the directions of its leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces within the framework of the foundation’s Ramadan programmes that aim to support the vulnerable people in the number of brotherly and friendly countries around the world.

The Distribution ceremony in Islamabad will be held on Thursday 1st June in E-11 Islamabad (Zakia Marquee, Main Margalla Road) at 10:00 am.