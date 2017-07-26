UAE condemns Lahore terrorist attack

Observer Report

Islamabad

The UAE government Tuesday condemned the terrorist bombing which targeted crowded market in Lahore on Monday killing 26 people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed the UAE”s condemnation of the cowardly terrorist act in a statement, reaffirming the UAE’s firm position against terrorism and violence, in its various forms, which target all distinction, no matter the race, colour or religion.

The statement also expressed solidarity with the government of Pakistan in the face of violence and terrorism, and called on the international community to unite and to put an end to this serious scourge that threatens world security and stability.

The ministry extended the condolences of the UAE to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing for a speedy recovery of the injured.