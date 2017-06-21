UAE ambassador hosts Iftar to share blessings of Ramzan

Staff Reporter

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Islamabad Essa Abdullah Al Basha Noaimi applauded the UAE’s close and cooperative relationship with Pakistan, which had helped the two sides to realize achievements in different fields of life. In his brief remarks at an Iftar dinner he hosted here, the ambassador said that such achievements had been possible under the UAE assistance programme for Pakistan to help it accomplish projects in different fields. This assistance to Pakistan, he said, was given in the spirit of brotherhood as this relationship had developed over the last many decades. The UAE ambassador said that it was under the wise leadership and guidance which had laid the foundation of cooperative relationship with Pakistan.

The ties between the two countries and cooperation in various fields of life were also supported by the armed forces of two brotherly countries as well as all departments of the governments, he added.

National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir Muhammad Amin ul Hasnat were also present at the Iftar dinner.

Besides others, it was also attended by diplomats from various countries, politicians and members of the community.

Most of the participants were seen engaged in an informal talk over the way Pakistan emerged as winner of the Champions Trophy by thrashing arch rival India at Oval (London) ground Sunday.

The bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan are acquiring new dimensions at all political, economic and social levels emerging into trustworthy strategic partnership.

The UAE is the biggest investor in Pakistan among Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Besides, a large number of Pakistani expatriates are working there and contributing to the country’s economy through their remittances.