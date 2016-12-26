Tyranny always succumbs to sacrifices: Shabbir Shah

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally-detained Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah hailed the people for exhibiting patience and steadfastness saying history is witness that tyranny and oppression have always eventually succumbed to the sacrifices of people.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said the people who are consistently struggling against the pangs of oppression are destined to emerge victorious.

He also paid tributes to the martyrs of the ongoing uprising. Assuring that the sacrifices of the people won’t be allowed to go waste, Shabbir Ahmad Shah said, “We must realize that we are the guardians of the sacrifices of our martyrs. The sacrifices of the movements of 2008, 2010, and the ongoing Intifada made our plight to be heard in the international forums but it is a bitter reality that the world institutions are yet to play any proactive role for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.”

He urged the world leadership to focus on settlement of the Kashmir dispute, saying that expecting the global peace by sidelining Kashmir would be a big folly.

Meanwhile, Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson, Yasmeen Raja in a statement condemned the issuance of domicile to non-local Kashmiris by the Indian authorities in Jammu region.—KMS