Typical situation of engineering universities

Hammad Khan

Karachi

I am writing this letter to highlight some of the basic problems regarding the engineering universities. The main purpose is to let people know about the ailment of universities so that they can change their perspective to the right. Another reason is to make the concerned authorities think about stuff discussed in this letter.

The condition of under graduate students is going severe in the universities of Karachi. The future engineers are deprived off quality education. They are loaded with heavy courses to accomplish in 4 months. There are limited Masters and PhD’s for every particular discipline. They never try to talk at the mind level of the students and make them understand. The teachers don’t have their plans about the course nor do some of them know how to teach.

Every tutor is teaching the students about how to gain marks and get cleared in the semester, that is the reason why today’s engineers are not technically sound. The undergraduates are not being delivered the essential concepts and the engineering terms. Majority of universities have no practical labs to demonstrate the students nor have they trained demonstrators. They are limited to the knowledge of books only and are unaware of how and where to apply it. They are not familiar about the modern technologies and inventions even in their own specific discipline. Moreover they even don’t know about the application of a subject and its usefulness in their field. Except final year project the undergraduate has no experience what so ever about any practical work.

This causes lackness in their project management, planning, evaluating and other engineering skills. I would like to share a piece of advice with the concerned authorities i.e. to change their systems of teaching and adopt the modern procedures of teaching. It’s been long they are following that old trend, but now it’s time to switch if they want to live with respect and dignity in this world. As far as teachers are concerned I would like them to take my following words into consideration, “a good student can never be a good teacher”.