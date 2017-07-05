Two varsities in to be establishment in Balochistan

Islamabad

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) with the approval of Planning Commission has been allocated Rs 2.763 billion for establishment of two University Colleges in Balochistan. An official of the HEC here Tuesday told APP that these two university colleges were one each in Zhob and Dera Murad Jamali.

The University College Zhob would be a constituent college of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta and will offer four-year degree programmes in Business Administration, Economics, Computer Sciences and Information Technology. Balochistan Government has allotted a piece of land measuring 100 acres for the College and the Federal Government will construct infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 1.260b.

The second University College will be established in Dera Murad Jamali and would be a constituent college of Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Uthal. The College will offer Bachelor degree programmes in Agricultural Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Education, Sociology and Computer Sciences in its initial phase.—APP