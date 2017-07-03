Two Turkey ruling party officials ‘killed by PKK’

Istanbul

Two officials from Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have been shot dead in two separate incidents, state media said Sunday, with officials blaming the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Aydin Ahi, deputy chairman of the AKP in the Ozalp district of the eastern province of Van, was killed overnight just metres (yards) from his house after being seized by militants, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The chairman of the AKP in Ozalp, Zahir Soganda, said the killing was carried out by the PKK. Sixteen suspects have already been detained, Anadolu said. Anadolu said Ahi’s predecessor had also been assassinated in similar circumstances last year. The deputy chairman of the AKP in the Lice district of the southeastern province of Diyarbakir province.—APP