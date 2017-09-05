Two transgender women gang raped

Staff Reporter

Two members of the transgender community were allegedly gang raped and at least two others physically abused in their own home in Karachi’s Bilawal Shah Noorani Society last week.

In a video shared by Trans Action Pakistan on Facebook, Sindh Transgender Network (STN) Area Coordinator Sapna said a group of men broke into a house rented out by a group of transgender women and allegedly subjected them to physical and sexual abuse when they refused to entertain them. STN Provincial Coordinator Ihsan Ali said on Monday that two of the transgender women were gang raped by five men.