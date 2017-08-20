Two terrorists killed in encounter with Ranger, CTD

Staff Reporter

At least two terrorists of a banned outfit were killed in encounter with Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Karachi on Friday night.

According to details, Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department conducted a joint operation in Korangi area of Karachi on intelligence report.

The law enforcement agencies personnel cordoned off the area and launched a house-to-house search during which terrorists hiding in a house opened fire. Rangers and CTD personnel returned the fire due to which two terrorists were killed.

In charge CTD Umar Khattab informed media that the dead terrorists belonged to a banned organization and were involved in killing traffic police officials in the city. An MP-5 rifle snatched from traffic police officials was also recovered from the dead terrorists.

The law enforcement agencies conducted a search of the house after the encounter and recovered a bomb. The bomb disposal squad diffused the bomb.

At least one person was killed and two other, including a policeman, were wounded in two separate incidents of firing in Karachi.According to details, some unidentified persons opened fire and killed a man in Gulshan Maymar area. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Waheed. Separately, some drug peddlers opened fire at a police mobile in Qasba Islamia Colony as a result a police man was wounded.