Two terrorists’ facilitator gangs including women arrested: ISPR

Rawalpindi/Gujranwala

Joint Intelligence based operations by Pakistan Rangers Punjab alongwith Police and intelligence agencies was carried out in DG Khan on Friday. According to ISPR two terrorists facilitator gangs were arrested including women operatives. Huge quantity of illegal / automatic weapons, ammunition and LEAs uniforms were recovered from these gangs. The weapons & ammo were being transported for terrorist activities in major cities of Punjab & Sindh .

Meanwhile the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted an operation on an intelligence report near Gujranwala More and arrested two terrorists of a banned outfit on Friday night.

According to details, the CTD personnel raided a house near Gujranwala More during which two terrorists were taken into custody.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Muhammad Sufiyan and Zaheer-ud-Din.

The CTD sources said that explosive material, detonators and other arms were also recovered from the arrested terrorists. They were sifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.

The sources further said that the arrested terrorists of a banned organization were planning to target sensitive installations in the city.—INP