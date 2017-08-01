Two terrorists of banned outfit killed

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Two terrorists of a banned outfit were killed and arms recovered after exchange of fire with police here on Monday. SSP Malir Rao Anwaar said that the encounter took place in 21-B of Shah Latif Town in Karachi when police chased the miscreants. In cross firing two terrorists of a banned outfit were killed and arms were recovered from their possession. One among the killed terrorists identified as Abu Huzaifa was wanted by police in target killing of DSP Faiz Shigri and sectarian target killing in the metropolis city, Rao Anwaar said. The police confiscated the recovered weapons and the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.