Two terrorists of banned outfit killed in encounter

Staff Reporter

Two terrorists of a banned outfit were killed early Tuesday in an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi’s Mangophir vicinity.

The group, Mufti Shakir faction of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, is involved in an attack on police personnel in Korangi and Abul Hassan Isphani road, SSP Omar Shahid said.

“The terrorists planned to attack places of worship and police personnel,” SSP Shahid added. He said one of the terrorist killed in the encounter was identified as Daniyal. He said another terrorist escaped during exchange of firing. Weapons recovered from the deceased terrorists were sent for forensic examination, Additional IG CTD said Dr Sanaullah Abbasi said.

“We expect to receive forensic report of the weapons by today (Tuesday) afternoon,” Abbasi said. He added that the CTD raided and sealed a seminary operated by terrorist mastermind Mufti Shakir on Saturday but the deceased terrorists managed to evade authorities after the raid.

A suspect, Salam, who belongs to notorious criminal Baba Ladla’s gang war group was arrested in a police operation in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, SSP Adeel Chandio said.

Weapons and contraband were recovered from the arrested suspect, the police said.