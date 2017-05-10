Two terrorists among 10 nabbed during Rangers operation

Karachi

At least 10 accused including two terrorists were taken into custody during Rangers operation in different parts of Karachi on Monday night.

According to details, Rangers conducted an operation in Docks area and apprehended two activists of Al Qaeda Subcontinent. The arrested persons were identified as Usman Ghani alias Sameer and Noor Tayyab alias Nauman.

Rangers sources said that they used to act as facilitators during extortion and attempts terrorist attacks in the city.

Rangers also arrested three accused during separate operations in Shah Latif, PIB Colony and Baghdadi areas. Rangers sources said that the arrested accused, Zain Ullah, Fahim and Waqar, were involved in firing and robbery cases.

Rangers also arrested five accused during operations in Zaman Town and Saudabad areas. The arrested persons were identified as Altaf Hussain, Ashiq Ali Chandio, Ghulam Afzal, Shahbab and Aqeel and were involved in robbery and land grabbing cases.—INP