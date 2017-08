Quetta

Police killed two suspects after exchange of fire between them in Pasni area of Gwadar on late Tuesday night.

According to police sources, following on a tip off, a police team carried out a search operation at Ward No 3 when they opened fire at police team.

Two suspects were killed in retaliation by police team. Arms and a motorcycle were also recovered from their possession. The bodies of the suspects were shifted to nearby hospital. Further investigation was underway.—APP