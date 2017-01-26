Two suspected terrorists killed in Rangers encounter

Staff reporter

Two suspected terrorists of banned outfit were killed in an encounter with Sindh Rangers in the wee hours of Thursday in Gadap Town area of Karachi.

Rangers spokesperson claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession. The assassinated terrorists were affiliated with a banned outfit, spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 13 suspects from different areas of the metropolis Karachi. The six suspects were taken into custody in the overnight raids conducted in Gadap, Site, Shah Faisal Colony and Landhi areas.

Two wounded accused were taken into custody after exchange of bullets in Baldia Town. Police recovered weapons from the possession of the accused.

Darakshan police arrested three accused and recovered drugs, weapons from their possession. Orangi Town police arrested two street criminals from Iqbal market and recovered weapons and motorcycle from their possession.