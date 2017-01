Staff Reporter

Two persons died by eating poisonous food at Mehr Garden Manawan here on Thursday. Police said that deceased Sajjad (35) and Javed (32) residents of Kabirwala, Khanewal, were working as masons in the city.

They took meals last night from a restaurant and found dead in their house in the morning.

The concerned police reached the spot and took the bodies into its custody. Later, Edhi ambulances shifted these bodies to Mayo Hospital dead house. Further investigation is under way.