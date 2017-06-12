Two students drown while swimming in creek near Mai Kolachi

Two bodies of young men retrieved from a creek who were drowned while swimming, near Mai Kolachi area of the city. According to rescue sources, the bodies were recovered after hours-long search by Pakistan Navy divers under the water. The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Usman and Ahsan who were resident of Sultanabad and students of a local seminary. Both were said to be drowned in a bid to rescue each other. It is worth mentioning here that four people lost their lives last month when they drowned at Karachi’s Hawkes Bay. Karachi, a coastal city, witnesses a significant number of drowning incidents in the summer season, when picnickers swarm at the beaches to beat the soaring temperatures in the city. Moreover, the country ranked in the list of countries having higher frequency of deaths due to drowning.—NNI

