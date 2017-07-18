Two shot dead in city

City Reporter

Armed men gunned down two people and fled the scene of the crime here on Monday. Rescue sources said that the incident took place in Korangi, Karachi where armed men sprayed bullets at two people. Both people died on the spot in the firing and the assailants escaped the scene after committing dual murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity. A case was registered against the murderers and raids were being conducted for their arrest.