Two Senate sub-committees formed on textile city, plastic products project

Karachi

Senate Standing Committee on Textile Industry, in its meeting here on Friday, showed serious concerns over non-execution of Pakistan Textile City Limited and Garments City launched in 2004 under Trade Policy of 2003-04, and Plastic Company near Port Qasim.

Chairman of the Standing Committee Senator Mohsin Aziz formed two sub-committees to hold detailed inquiries and suggest the way-forward for these projects.

Headed by Senator Hari Ram will look into matters of PTCL and Garments City. The committee, led by Senator Ms. Khushbakhat Shujaat would hold inquiry into Plastic Products Company there which had been non-functional for last some years.

Billions of rupees were reported to be spent on these projects but there was no visible progress so far; rather the stakeholders were on back foot raising fears for winding up of these much talked about projects, the Standing Committee noted.

Other Senators attending the meeting were Nihal Hashmi and Mir Nematullah Zehri, Ms. Khushbakht Shujaat, Saleem Mandviwala and Hari Ram.

Federal Secretary for Textile Industry, Hassan Iqbal , Sindh Secretary for Industries, Chairman, Port Qasim Authority, Agha Jan Akhtar, former president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Zakria Usman, Vice President FPCCI Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, another leading textile industrialist Wajid Jawed, Chief Executive Officer PTCL also attended.

Senate Standing Committee members decided to pursue the issues relating to the above projects and reach to the meaningful end in the interest of the nation and the country.—APP