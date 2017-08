Rajouri, Iok

Two youth were found dead in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. Reports said that both the youth – reportedly residents of Rajouri district in Jammu – were found dead in an orchard in Palpora-Mimendar area. They said that no injury marks were found on the bodies of the youth, identified as Umar Suhail and Mohammad Ather. Reports said that some cigarettes and powder were recovered from their pockets.—GK

Related