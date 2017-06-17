Two protesters killed, many injured in troops’ actions

Malik warns against India’s genocidal plan

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, two civilians have been killed and several others injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops on protesters across the territory since last evening.

People took to the streets after the troops launched a siege and search operation in Arwani area of Kulgam district. The troops fired pellets, bullets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, killing one civilian, Muhammad Ashraf, and injuring several others. Bodies of two youth were recovered from the debris of the two houses blasted by the troops in the area. A civilian, Naseer Ahmed, who was critically injured in the firing of Indian paramilitary personnel on protesters in Rangreth area of Srinagar, last evening, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital late last night. Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of Naseer Ahmed at his native Ashtengoo village in Bandipora. The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for complete shutdown in the occupied territory, tomorrow, against the killings.

Meanwhile, people staged forceful anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Bijbehara, Arwani, Kulgam, Pampore, Shopian, Pulwama Baramulla, Sopore, Hajin, Bandipora, Kupwara and other areas. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. They also waved Pakistani flags at various places. Indian police fired teargas shells to disperse protesters in many areas, causing injuries to several of them. Call for the protests was given by the joint resistance leadership to protest against the brutalities of Indian troops in the territory particularly in Shopian. Two civilians were wounded when Indian Army opened fire on a car near Chak Reshipora in Bandipora.

Indian police arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik from his office at Aabi Guzar in Srinagar, today. Talking to media before his arrest, Muhammad Yasin Malik warned that India had planned to carry out widespread genocide in occupied Kashmir. He said that the recent statements of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, and ex-Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal (retd), P V Naik, pointed to this plan. One of these statements suggested use of air power against the people of Kashmir.

On the other hand, the authorities have also suspended Internet services across the Kashmir Valley.—KMS