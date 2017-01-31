Two Pakistani women footballers sign with Dubai club

Karachi

Two players of Pakistan Women Football team have signed up with Dubai-based Rossoneri Football Club for the upcoming IFA women’s football league in the UAE.

Mahpara Shahid, the goalkeeper of Pakistan Women Football team, and Zulfia Nazeer, the midfielder of the team, will be in action during the three month’ long league which starts on February 1st.

Mahpara, who has represented Pakistan women football team in over 20 games, said that this is a good opportunity for her to improve her skills and help Pakistan Football in future.

“Playing abroad always provide you with a learning experience, you get to know how others are performing and it helps you improve your standards,” 22 years old Mahpara said.

“We aren’t playing any football at home due to some problems, but this is a good opportunity for us to continue playing football and gain as much experience as we can,” she added.

Zulfia Nazeer with six internationals caps is also looking to improve her skills in the league which will cover two tournaments.

“More than any monetary benefits, it is the skill that I’m looking to earn from this league,” said 17-year-old Zulfia who has also attended a short training camp organised Barcelona FC in Dubai. “Players from all over come to Dubai and I will get to learn a lot during the event,” she added.

Football activities in Pakistan are stranded due to the battle of powers between two groups in Pakistan Football Federation.—Agencies