Two Pakistani diplomats go missing in Afghanistan

Islamabad

Two officials of Pakistan Consulate General Jalalabad have gone missing in Afghanistan since 16th June 2017 while commuting to Pakistan by road. In a press statement, the foreign ministry said the matter has been raised with the relevant Afghan authorities for their safety and recovery, at the earliest. The officials, identified as Jan Khan and Muhammad Ejaz, have neither crossed over to Pakistan nor are they reachable on their mobile phones, according to the Foreign Office. The government is in constant touch with Afghanistan authorities over the matter, said the FO in a statement on Sunday. ‘The Afghan authorities have informed that all efforts are in hand to probe the incident and three distinct investigating groups have been constituted to ensure safe recovery of the officials,’ it said. Pakistan has requested the Afghan Government to ensure the early recovery of the officials and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, stated the FO. The foreign ministry did not speculate who may be behind the disappearances but various Afghan militant groups have targeted diplomats in the past.—INP

