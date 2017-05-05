Two Pakistan Naval ships arrive in Sri Lanka

Colombo

In a manifestation of the strong political, diplomatic, economic, cultural, and defense ties between the two countries, Pakistan Naval Ships PMSS Dasht and PNS Zulfiquar arrived at Colombo Naval Dockyard on 3rd May 2017 and 4th May 2017 respectively on a 5-day goodwill visit.

Pakistan Navy ships make routine Port calls on the ports of friendly countries. Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close friendly relations which has been demonstrated time-to-time.

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar is the pioneer ship of the sword Class, F-22P Frigate Project. The ship is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors and caries a Z9EC helicopter. The F-22P Project encompassed construction of 3 frigates in China while the fourth one was constructed at Karachi Shipyard.

PMSS Dasht Class 615 Tons Maritime Patrol Vessel was designed by MARIC Design House Shanghai, China and being constructed at Xijiang Shipbuilding Company under the contract between Ministry of Defence Production and China Trading Company.—INP