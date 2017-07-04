Two Officers promoted as Air Marshal, four as Air Vice Marshal

Islamabad

The government on Monday promoted two officers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as Air Marshal and four officers as Air Vice Marshal. As per details, Air Vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi and Air Vice Marshal Ahmer Shehzad were promoted to the rank of Air Marshal while Air Commodore Abrar Ahmed, Air Commodore Irfan Zaka, Air Commodore Irfan Ahmad and Air Commodore Asad Ikram were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal. Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in November, 1984. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, an Operational Air Base and a Regional Air Command. In his staff appointments he has served as Deputy Inspector General IG Branch, Senior Air Staff Officer Air Defence Command, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Security) and Director General Air Intelligence. He has also served as Air Attaché to India. Presently, he is performing his duties as Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) at Air Headquarters. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and National Defence University, Islamabad. He holds Master’s degrees in Strategic Studies and Defence & Strategic Studies. For rendering meritorious services to Pakistan Air Force, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in November, 1984. During his illustrious career, he has commanded Combat Commanders’ School (F-7) Squadron and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments he has served as Director Ops Project, Chief Project Director Falcon and Director General (Logistics) at Joint Staff Headquarters Chaklala. Presently he is serving as Director General (Projects) at Air Headquarters Islamabad. He has also served as Air Attaché to USA. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University and Command & Staff College UK. He holds a Master’s degree in War Studies and a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from UK. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Legion of Merit (USA). Air Vice Marshal Abrar Ahmed was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in January, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. Air Vice Marshal Abrar Ahmed was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in January, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Director Flight Safety and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel- Officers) at Air Headquarters. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, National Defence University and Air Command & Staff College (USA). He holds Master’s degrees in Strategic Studies and National Security Strategy (USA). He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Vice Marshal Irfan Zaka was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in January, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Training Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Director GD Group and Director Infra at Air Headquarters. He has also served as Air Attaché to India. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College (Turkey) and National Defence University. He holds Master’s degree in War Studies and Defence Management. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Director Operations, Senior Air Staff Officer (Southern Air Command) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (OR&D) at Air Headquarters. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, and National Defence University. He holds Master’s degree in Security Studies from USA and M Phil in Public Policy & Strategic Security Management. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Vice Marshal Asad Ikram was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. During his illustrious career, he has served as Chief Engineer JF-17 Co-Project and Deputy Managing Director Avionics Production Factory at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra. He has also served as Commandant College of Aeronautical Engineering at PAF Academy Asghar Khan. He holds Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and a Master’s degree in Electrical & Computer Engineering from USA. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).—INP

Related