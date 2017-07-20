Two-murder accused shot dead in Gujar Khan court

Our correspondent

Gujar Khan

Two suspects in a robbery and murder case were gunned down by the complainant in the case while they were on court premises in Rawalpindi’s Gujar Khan Tehsil on Wednesday. The person who reportedly opened fire on the victims is reported to have surrendered himself to the police right after the incident. The pistol used in the incident was recovered from his possession.

The victims, Mohammad Usman and Adnan Altaf, had been brought to the court for a hearing of a two-year-old case of dual murder and robbery against them. The victims in that case were brothers of the man who opened fire on Wednesday, the Gujar Khan SHO said. A first information report (FIR) against the accused has been registered, he said.

Meanwhile relatives of the slain individuals protested with their bodies and blocked GT road. They said that the security at the court was not adequate which resulted in the killings. They also demanded the arrest of ‘other culprits’ in the case.