Two more injured of Sehwan blast expire, toll climbs to 90

Staff Reporter

Death toll into deadly suicide attack at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan City of Sindh soared to 90 as two more injured of the terrorist attack succumbed to their injuries in hospitals here on Monday.

Director General (DG) Health, Murad Hassan Shah said that two injured of the Sehwan Sharif terrorist attack who were under treatment at Karachi hospital expired, raising toll to 90.

He said that bodies of 85 victims of the attack have been handed over to heirs and injured were under treatment at different hospitals of which many were in critical condition.

The bombing occurred in the shrine during the ‘dhamaal’ ritual on February 16 (Thursday) in which more than six dozen were martyred and about 250 were injured.

Following the attack Pak-Afghan border was closed and countrywide operation against extremists were kicked off. More than 100 terrorists have killed and hundreds others detained during the operations across the four provinces and FATA.