Two model metro stations to be built by July 31

Staff Reporter

elevated stations for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, constructed at Islam Park and Salamat Pura, will be prepared as model stations before July 31 after completing ongoing electrical and mechanical works besides installing sign boards for public convenience and setting up ticket counters.

The stations can be used as sample for completing work on other stations.

Chairman of steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project Khawaja Ahmad Haassan directed this during the weekly progress review meeting on the project, here on Wednesday. He directed for adopting effective protective measures for the recently completed civil structures of the stations while executing electrical and mechanical work at these places by wrapping, covering, isolation etc to prevent finished structures and installed equipment from damage and void re-do.