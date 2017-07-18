Two million youth to get training thru skills development programme

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar chaired a committee meeting here on Monday to review the skill development strategy and growth of the Punjab government.

The committee has been constituted by Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to assess the skill development programme and make innovative developments under this programme.

The committee has been constituted in collaboration with all provincial departments to get maximum input from them.

The meeting was told that the Punjab government would achieve its target of imparting skills to two million people till 2018.

TEVTA, PVTC and PSDF are major stakeholders and training providers, while 55,000 people completed their skills training in 2016-17.

On this occasion, the labour minister said that there was no doubt that the set targets were being achieved, but there was dire need institutionalising the system so that there should be continuity in the programme.

Moreover, he directed all the departments concerned to come up with the detailed reports that how much labourers have been imparted skills so far. He directed the departments concerned to work together to achieve the desired goal within the specified time period.

Minister for Industries Sheikh Allauddin, Chairman P&D, Secretary Labour, Secretary Industries, Special Secretary Higher Education, Director Schools Education and Senior Representatives of TEVTA, PVTC, PITB, PSDF, Agriculture, Primary & Secondary Health, Specialised Health & Medical Education, Livestock & Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals, Social Welfare, Home, Population, LG&RD, Cooperatives and PBTE attended the meeting.