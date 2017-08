Staff Reporter

Quetta

Two suspected militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Hoshab area of Kech district, Balochistan on Sunday.

Official sources said security forces had launched a search operation in the Thalsar area of Hoshab after being tipped off about the presence of militants there.

During the operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces, forcing the latter to retaliate. Two militants were killed in a gun battle that lasted for an hour.